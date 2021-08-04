Gold continued to struggle in futures market in India, continuing the recent weak trend. On MCX, gold futures slightly higher at ₹47935 per 10 gram while silver futures rose 0.34% to ₹68145 per kg. In the previous session, gold had declined 0.48% while silver edged lower by 0.1%. Last week, gold had hit ₹48,500 per 10 gram before seeing some selling pressure.

In global markets, gold prices were flat as investors remained cautious ahead of US jobs data due this week. Spot gold was flat at $1,809.21 per ounce while silver fell 0.2% to $25.50 per ounce. The ADP jobs data due is due later in the day while US non-farm payroll numbers will be announced on Friday.

"While Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week indicated that rate hikes are still far, market debate about onset of monetary tightening continues and market players are now looking at Friday’s jobs report and comments from Fed officials to get more clarity," says Kotak Securities in a recent note.

Also weighing on gold, the dollar index steady above 92 levels. ETF flows also remained weak. The holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.2% to 1,027.97 tonnes on Tuesday from 1,029.71 tonnes on Monday.

Technically, for gold, a direct break above the resistance of $1835 is needed to continue upticks, say analysts. Else, there are chances of corrective selling but, breaking the important support of $1790 required to extend the momentum in near term, says domestic brokerage Geojit in a note.

On MCX, gold had support at ₹46,850 and resistance at ₹48,650, says the brokerage.

As long a silver rates stay above the support of $24.20 chances of recovery upticks are still on the cards, says Geojit. Meanwhile, a direct drop below the same is a signal of long liquidation pressure, it said, adding that on MCX silver has support at ₹66,800 and resistance at ₹69,200. (With Agency Inputs)

