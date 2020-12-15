Gold prices today rise, a day after sharp fall; silver rates edge higher

Gold and silver prices edged higher in Indian markets, tracking positive global cues as new coronavirus-related restrictions in some countries lifted the safe-haven appeal of the precious metals. On MCX, February gold futures were up 0.2% to ₹49,035 per 10 gram while silver futures gained 0.26% to ₹63,634 per kg. In the previous session, gold prices had slumped about 0.8% while silver had declined 0.5%. "At MCX, gold February prices have near term resistance at Rs. 50200 per 10 grams and support at Rs. 48500 per 10 gram," HDFC Securities said in a recent note.

In global markets, gold prices edged higher today as investors assessed the likelihood for further virus-related economic restrictions amid surging covid-19 cases in many countries. Gold prices edged up 0.2% to $1,831.9 per ounce while silver rose 0.2% to $23.87 an ounce.

In global markets, gold prices edged higher today as investors assessed the likelihood for further virus-related economic restrictions amid surging covid-19 cases in many countries. Gold prices edged up 0.2% to $1,831.9 per ounce while silver rose 0.2% to $23.87 an ounce.

Gains were capped as vaccine rollouts weighed on gold prices despite rising virus cases, say analysts. The struggle to release covid aid package in US also weighed.

The US dollar drifted lower today and the dollar index traded near 2-1/2-year lows against major peers.

Asian equity markets drifted lower today as worries about increasing COVID-19 deaths and lockdowns overshadowed optimism about the roll-out of coronavirus vaccinations. Tighter COVID-19 restrictions have been imposed in London as the government citing increased infection rates that may be partly linked to a new variant of the coronavirus.

The number of coronavirus deaths in the United States crossed 300,000 on Monday as the hardest hit nation started its first vaccine inoculations.

ETF investors however continued to remain on the sidelines. Holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund or gold ETF, fell 0.4% to 1,171.32 tonnes on Monday.

Gold traders now await policy meetings of the US Federal Reserve and Bank of England, starting this week.

Market participants also kept a close watch on US talks over a fiscal coronavirus stimulus package. Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement. (With Agency Inputs)