Gold prices today rise after 2-day fall, silver rates lower

Gold prices today rise after 2-day fall, silver rates lower2 min read . 09:37 AM IST
- A rebound in global equity markets also capped gold's upside
- Analysts say stimulus measures from central banks will support gold on the downside
Gold prices in India edged higher today amid mixed global cues. On MCX, August gold futures were up 0.35% to ₹47,180 per 10 gram after a two-day decline. Silver futures on MCX rose 0.7% to ₹47,719 per kg. In the previous session, gold had weakened 0.64% while silver fell 0.8% on MCX. Gold prices in India have remained volatile after hitting a record high of about ₹48,000 last month. Globally also gold has struggled to break above above $1750/ounce.
In global markets, gold prices were flat today as the US dollar weakened after Federal Reserve announced it would buy individual corporate bonds in the secondary market. A rebound in global equity markets also capped gold's upside. Spot gold was flat at $1,725.23 per ounce. Among other precious metals, platinum rose 0.7% to $817.20, while silver fell 0.4% to $17.37.
Overnight, the US Federal Reserve announced plans to buy individual corporate bonds through its Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility. Reports of Trump administration is considering $1 trillion in infrastructure spending to boost economy also lifted equity markets and improved risk sentiment across the world.
The US dollar index fell 0.23% against its rivals, making gold less expensive for holders of other currencies.
Gold typically benefits from stimulus measures from central banks as it is widely viewed as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement. Weaker economic outlook and persisting worries about virus may result in central banks and governments continuing with stimulus measures, Kotak Securities said in a note. This may support gold on the downside. Global cases of the coronavirus has reached over 8 million.
But weaker global growth outlook also dampens outlook for consumer demand of gold, the brokerage said.
"The precious metal will benefit from safe-haven buying unless equity market stabilizes. But with price still struggling to break above $1750/ounce we recommend waiting for corrective dip before creating fresh long positions," it added.
Prevailing high prices likely to hit the physical demand of gold, Geojit Financial Services said in a note, adding that fiscal stimulus measures taken by central banks and rising geopolitical tensions continue to offer lower level support the commodity. Gold prices in India are up about 20% so far this year.
