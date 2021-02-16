Gold prices today rise after 3-day fall, still down 9000 from record highs

Asian equity markets were mostly higher today on optimism that US President Joe Biden will be able to soon sign off on a vast US stimulus package. Vaccine rollouts, slowing infections and the easing of lockdowns in some parts of the world also supported the risk-on sentiment. US markets were closed for Presidents’ Day on Monday and Chinese markets remain shut for the Lunar New Year holiday. Oil prices remained at over one-year highs.

