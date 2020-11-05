Gold prices today rise after big fall, silver rates rise

Gold and silver prices rose today in Indian markets after suffering sharp losses in the previous session. On MCX, gold futures rose 0.8% to ₹51,226 per 10 gram while silver futures jumped 1.2% to ₹62,086 per kg. In the previous session, gold futures had tumbled ₹800 while silver had crashed about ₹1,400. In global markets, gold prices were steady today even though the possibility of a contested US election result remains.

Results suggest a lead for Democrat contender Joe Biden but Donald Trump moved to file lawsuits and request for a recount in votes in several battleground states. Spot gold prices was little changed at $1,904.66 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.3% to $23.98. Platinum was steady at $869.04, while palladium fell 0.5% to $2,276.97.

The dollar index edged 0.02% lower against a basket of currencies, having risen as much as 0.8% in the previous session.

Also in investors' mind is which party will gain control of the Senate and the House of Representatives. Also on their radar is the US Federal Reserve's policy decision due later today. The US central bank is expected to reaffirm its stance of low interest rate.

A narrow victory by Biden or Trump, coupled with a split legislature, will make it unlikely that Trump’s 2017 corporate tax cuts -- an important driver to stock gains -- are rolled back, as Biden has pledged to do.

"Gold may witness choppy trade as market players react to US election outcome. However if there is a clear outcome it may be generally positive for prices as it will pave way for stimulus deal," Kotak Securities said in a note.

Global equity market have rallied this week, with investors now hoping lawmakers will soon pass a much-needed new stimulus package. Gold traders are also keeping tabs on coronavirus developments with England going into lockdown for a second time, joining France and other key European economies.

Despite the recent volatility, gold prices in India are 30% so far this year, tracking a global rally as central banks have come up unprecedented stimulus. Gold had hit a record high of ₹56,200 in India in August while silver had inched closer to ₹80,000 per kg.

According to a report from Motilal Oswal Financial Services, total gold consumer demand in India which includes jewellery, bars and coins, witnessed a rebound in the September quarter as compared to the June quarter even though on a year-on-year basis the demand was still down significantly.

While jewellery demand was muted, gold bars and coins saw a sharp surge in the quarter, the report said. "With the continued momentum in gold price rise, consumers perceived gold bars and coins as a lucrative investment option. At the same time, upbeat rural economy, which contributes 60% to total Indian gold demand, also pushed up bar and coin demand outside urban areas," it added.

(With Agency Inputs)

