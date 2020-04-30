Gold prices in India edged higher today after a sharp fall in the previous session. On MCX, June gold futures prices edged 0.35% to ₹45,700 per 10 gram, after a ₹566 decline in the previous session. Gold prices had fallen in the past three sessions, tracking a fall in the global markets. Silver futures on MCX rose 0.5% to ₹42,570 per kg. Earlier this month gold prices in India had hit a record high above ₹47,000 per 10 gram and since then rates have remained volatile.

"MCX gold opened positive on after Fed spoke of lower growth fears in second quarter. Fed chair also spoke of jobless in the coming days to increase. The dollar nursed losses after the Fed left the door open to more monetary easing and dampened expectations for a quick economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Sentiment is positive in the yellow metal," said Jigar Trivedi, Research Analyst- Commodities Fundamental, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.

In global markets, gold prices edged lower as risk appetite improved after trial results of Gilead Sciences Inc's experimental antiviral drug remdesivir showed that the drug helped patients recover more quickly from the illness caused by the coronavirus. A jump in oil prices and US Federal Reserve's vow to support the battered economy helped improve the global risk sentiment.

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,708.85 per ounce. The dollar nursed losses after the Fed left the door open to more monetary easing and vowed to use its "full range of tools" to shore up the economy. Gold tends to benefit from widespread stimulus measures as it is often seen as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement. Data released on Wednesday showed the US economy contracted in the first quarter at its sharpest pace since the Great Recession.

Disappointing economic readings and rising number of coronavirus cases across the world has lent some support to gold prices on the downside.

Gold may witness choppy trade ahead of key events however the general bias may be on the upside amid weaker US dollar and as central banks may maintain their willingness to take more steps, Kotak Securities said.

