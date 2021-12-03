“Gold trades near 1-month low weighed down by increased expectations that the Fed may fasten the pace of bond tapering to curb rising inflation. ETF outflows also show weaker investor interest. However, supporting price is virus concerns which have dented growth outlook. Gold’s sharp fall indicates weaker sentiment however we may see some position squaring near key US jobs report today. US jobs report is expected to show steady growth in jobs but that is largely factored in so unless we see a much bigger than expected rise in US jobs, a fresh sell-off in gold may not be seen," said Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

