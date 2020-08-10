Gold prices today rise after 1,000 fall, silver rates jump

Gold and silver prices in India edged higher today after a sharp fall in the previous session. On MCX, October gold futures were up 0.46% to ₹55,040 per 10 gram. Tracking gold, silver futures jumped 1.43% to ₹75,220 per kg. In the previous session, gold had slumped about ₹1,000 per 10 gram while silver nearly ₹1,600 per kg. Gold prices in India are up more than 40% so far this year.

Gold and silver prices in India edged higher today after a sharp fall in the previous session. On MCX, October gold futures were up 0.46% to ₹55,040 per 10 gram. Tracking gold, silver futures jumped 1.43% to ₹75,220 per kg. In the previous session, gold had slumped about ₹1,000 per 10 gram while silver nearly ₹1,600 per kg. Gold prices in India are up more than 40% so far this year.

In global makrets, gold prices were steady today after a steep fall in the previous session. Spot gold was steady at $2,033.40 per ounce, supported by rising covid cases across the world and US-China tensions. In the previous session, the precious metal fell 1.5% to after hitting a record high of $2,072 amid a rebound in US dollar.

Among other precious metals, silver eased 0.1% to $28.28 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.9% to $970.12.

Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump signed executive orders partly restoring enhanced unemployment payments to the tens of millions of Americans. Trump's move came after US lawmakers could not make headway in their negotiations for a second pandemic relief bill. Trump also signed two executive orders banning two popular Chinese apps.

"While there are spates of positive factors for gold, the concurrent rally in equity market, commodities, bonds and gold is a rare combination and highlights that the rally is more because of fund inflow in financial markets which is chasing all asset classes. Gold’s rally also remains unfazed by concerns about consumer demand due to record high prices," Kotak Securities said in a recent note.

Gold is used as a safe investment during times of political and financial uncertainty. Meanwhile, SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund or gold ETF, said its holdings fell 0.46% to 1,262.12 tonnes on Friday.

Gold prices were also today supported by a weaker dollar. The dollar index slipped 0.09% making gold cheaper for holders in other currencies.

Last week, the Reserve Bank of India had raised the maximum loan to value (LTV) ratio for gold loans for non-agricultural purposes to 90% from 75%. This means customers can pledge gold with banks and get up to 90% of its value as loans, up from 75% so far. The relaxation will be applicable till 31 March 2021. (With Agency Inputs)