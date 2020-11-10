Gold prices today rise after 2,500 crash, silver rates jump

In global markets, gold prices edged higher today after falling over 5% in the previous session. Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,871.81 per ounce. In the previous session, the precious metals fell $1,849.93, its lowest level since September 28, after US drugmaker Pfizer Inc said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective, based on initial trial results. Investors pulled out of defensive assets and poured cash into markets that are closely tied to economic growth. Gold has shed most of the US election gains after the vaccine news.