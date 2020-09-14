Gold prices today rise after sharp fall, silver rates move higher

Gold and silver prices in India edged higher today after a sharp fall in the previous session. On MCX, gold futures rose 0.4% to ₹51,532 per 10 gram while silver futures gained 0.6% to ₹68,350 per kg. In the previous session, gold futures had tumbled 1% or about ₹500 while silver had slumped 1.5% or ₹1050 per kg. Gold has traded in a range after hitting record highs of ₹56200 last month.

In global markets, gold prices were flat today as optimism around a potential covid vaccine lifted appetite for riskier assets. Spot gold was flat at $1,941.11 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.3% to $26.68 per ounce while platinum gained 0.4% to $928.61.

Gold investors also remained cautious ahead of US Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision due later this week.

Asian equity markets were mostly higher while US futures pointed higher as hopes of a coronavirus vaccine were rekindled after AstraZeneca resumed its phase-3 trial. Also, Pfizer Inc. Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said it’s “likely" the US will deploy a Covid-19 vaccine to the public before year-end.

The dollar index slipped against against its rivals. A weaker greenback makes gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Gold traders will focus on U.S. central bank's two-day policy meeting scheduled on September 15-16.

From the start of this year, gold prices in India are up about 30% tracking a global rally amid unprecedented stimulus unleashed by central banks and governments across the world.

Amid directionless trade in gold, investors moved into sidelines. SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.4% to 1,248.00 tonnes on Friday.

Back in India, gold dealers in India offered discounts for a fourth straight week as demand took a further hit due to the start the 'Shradh' period, which is considered inauspicious to buy gold and other assets.

Gold prices in India, the second-biggest buyer after China, include 12.5% import duty and 3% GST. (With Agency Inputs)





