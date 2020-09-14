Gold prices today rise after sharp fall, silver rates move higher

Gold and silver prices in India edged higher today after a sharp fall in the previous session. On MCX, gold futures rose 0.4% to ₹51,532 per 10 gram while silver futures gained 0.6% to ₹68,350 per kg. In the previous session, gold futures had tumbled 1% or about ₹500 while silver had slumped 1.5% or ₹1050 per kg. Gold has traded in a range after hitting record highs of ₹56200 last month.