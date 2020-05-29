Gold prices today rise but down about 1,500 per 10 gram from highs

Gold prices edged higher today in domestic markets, tracking an uptick in global rates as US-China rift deepened over further moves by Beijing to impose a security law on Hong Kong. On MCX, June gold futures rose 0.34% to ₹46,565 per 10 gram while July silver futures edged 0.3% higher at ₹48,710 per kg. Gold prices in India had hit a record high of ₹47,980 per 10 gram earlier this month but since then has corrected as risk sentiment improved amid reopening of some economies.

Gold prices edged higher today in domestic markets, tracking an uptick in global rates as US-China rift deepened over further moves by Beijing to impose a security law on Hong Kong. On MCX, June gold futures rose 0.34% to ₹46,565 per 10 gram while July silver futures edged 0.3% higher at ₹48,710 per kg. Gold prices in India had hit a record high of ₹47,980 per 10 gram earlier this month but since then has corrected as risk sentiment improved amid reopening of some economies.

"On the MCX, gold opened positive as overnight COMEX gold appreciated due to worsening economic data from the US and trade relations with China. The safe-haven buying into the ETFs has continued to go up. Hence the sentiment is likely to be positive on the yellow metal," said Jigar Trivedi, research analyst at Anand Rathi Shares.

In global markets, spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,719.63 per ounce. China approved a decision to go forward with a national security legislation for Hong Kong, which could erode the city's freedom and jeopardise its role as a financial hub. US President Donald Trump has vowed a tough response and will hold a news conference on China today.

Among other precious metals, platinum declined 0.9% to $830.81, and silver fell 0.3% to $17.38.

US President Donald Trump's top economic adviser has warned that Hong Kong, which has enjoyed special privileges, may now need to be treated like China when it comes to trade and other financial matters.

Governments and central banks globally have unleashed massive stimulus programs to cushion the pandemic fallout. This has also helped to support gold prices.

Many analysts see currency debasement as a risk from stimulus. Gold is seen as hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

"Gold holdings with SPDR ETF rose by 2.33 tonnes to 1119.04 tonnes, highest since April 2013. Gold has bounced back after taking support near $1680/oz level and amid increased US-China tensions but stable equity markets has restricted upside. We expect choppy trade to continue and one needs to wait for lower levels to create long positions," Kotak Securities said in a note. (With Agency Inputs)