Gold and silver prices were mixed today in Indian markets after a sharp drop in rates the previous week. On MCX, gold futures edged 0.24% higher to ₹47,185 per 10 gram while silver futures edged 0.05% lower to ₹67,730 per kg. The precious metal has corrected sharply this month in India, falling from ₹49,500 levels, tracking a decline in global rates. MCX gold has support at ₹46800-46600 levels, say analysts.

In international markets, gold prices were were steady today, extending Monday's 1% advance. Spot gold was little changed at $1,784.14 an ounce. Concerns over pace of Fed tightening eased as investors weighed comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who reiterated that higher inflation will likely be transitory.

International gold prices are trading with marginal gains owing to declining US treasury yields, say analysts at CapitalVia Investment Advisor. Gold had fallen sharply last week after the latest policy decision by the Federal Reserve of the United States suggested that interest rates could be raised sooner than expected.

Technically, international gold is trading with marginal bullish momentum above support of $1760-$1770 levels and may continue to rise till $1800 levels, CapitalVia Investment Advisor said.

Powell is due to appear before a congressional panel later today. In written remarks prepared for his testimony before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, Powell said inflation had picked up but should move back toward the 2% target once supply imbalances resolve.

Gold prices had slumped 6% last week - its biggest weekly decline in 15 months - after Fed signalled faster-than-expected tightening of its monetary policy.

But after the sharp price drop, the yellow metal has been steady this week amid a drop in the dollar and robust inflows into gold-backed exchange-traded funds last week.

The dollar index retreated from two-month highs against its rivals, making gold less expensive for holders of other currencies. The benchmark 10-year yield also held below 1.50%, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. (With Agency Inputs)

