Gold prices today rise but down 9,500 from record highs, silver rates move up

Gold and silver today edged higher in Indian markets, tracking positive global cues. On MCX, gold futures rose 0.28% to ₹46,737 per 10 gram while silver advanced 0.17% to ₹67,752 per kg. In the previous session, gold had dropped 0.75% while silver had edged 0.14% lower. MCX gold has support at the downside at ₹46,300 while it faces resistance at ₹47100, according to CapitalVia Investment Advisor said.

A weaker dollar makes gold cheaper for buyers outside the US while lower yields decrease the opportunity cost of holding the metal that pays no interest.

In India, gold had fallen to about ₹44,000 level earlier this month and has rebounded from those levels amid a recovery in global rates. An uptick in global rates and weakness in the rupee have lifted domestic prices. In August last year, gold had hit a record high of ₹56,200.

CapitalVia remains positive on gold for the short-term. "Treasury yields appear to be topping out which could lead to a rally in the yellow metal. Downside support is $1720 levels, resistance is at $1760 levels," it said.

Technically, MCX silver has downside support at ₹66,000 levels and resistance at ₹68,000, says CapitalVia.

Gold traders will watch US data including initial jobless claims, industrial production and retail sales, all due later today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

