Gold and silver prices advanced in Indian markets today after the recent correction. On MCX, October futures were up 0.14% to ₹51,340 per 10 gram. Silver futures on MCX 0.44% edged 0.44% higher to ₹65,860 per kg. In the previous session, gold prices fell 1.4% or ₹750 per 10 gram while silver tumbled ₹1,750 or 2.6%. After the recent correction, gold prices are down about ₹5,000 from this months's high of ₹56,200 while silver has tumbled about ₹12,000 from record highs of ₹78,000.

In global markets, gold prices were steady today at $1,933 per ounce. Traders looked ahead to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole on Thursday for more clarity on the direction of US monetary policy.

Unprecedented stimulus from Federal Reserve and other global central banks have pushed down interest rates to near zero, helping non-yielding gold rise 28% so far this year.

Among other precious metals, silver gained 0.3% to $26.62 per ounce while platinum rose 0.8% to $923.

A stronger US dollar also capped gold's rise with the US currency holding firm near a one-week high against a basket of currencies. A stronger US dollar makes gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

"Gold’s sharp volatility in last few sessions and directionless trade shows that market players are less convinced about future direction. Price seems to have found a base near $1900/oz but struggled to manage above $2000/oz level," says Kotak Securities in a recent report.

"Global risk appetite seems to have improved amid signs of thawing tensions between US-China along with positive development on virus treatment front. But market remains wary of surge in virus cases especially across some Asian and European nations fanning worries of second wave of infections. Furthermore, denting market sentiment is mixed economic data from major economies signaling uneven pace of economic recovery," it added.

Global stock markets have rallied this week on optimism about treatments for the coronavirus. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorised the use of blood plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients as a treatment option. Investors have turned their focus to the potential for vaccine developments as economies reopen.

Gold traders are also watching the progress on US-China trade talks.

Further improving global risk sentiment, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Monday about the phase-one trade pact. Both sides see progress and are committed to the success of the agreement, the U.S. Trade Representative said in a statement. The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 0.67%. (With Agency Inputs)

