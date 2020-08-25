Gold prices today rise but still down about 5,000 from this month's highs

Gold and silver prices advanced in Indian markets today after the recent correction. On MCX, October futures were up 0.14% to ₹51,340 per 10 gram. Silver futures on MCX 0.44% edged 0.44% higher to ₹65,860 per kg. In the previous session, gold prices fell 1.4% or ₹750 per 10 gram while silver tumbled ₹1,750 or 2.6%. After the recent correction, gold prices are down about ₹5,000 from this months's high of ₹56,200 while silver has tumbled about ₹12,000 from record highs of ₹78,000.