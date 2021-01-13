Gold prices today rise but still down 6000 from record highs, silver gains

In global markets, gold rates edged higher today, boosted by rising coronavirus cases worldwide. The recent rally in the US Treasury yields and dollar also paused, helping support gold at lower levels. Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,856.86 per ounce. A weaker dollar makes gold cheaper for holders of other currencies while lower yields decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like gold. The dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.14% to 89.938.