Gold prices today rise but still down sharply from last week's highs3 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2022, 08:46 PM IST
- In India, gold prices had risen to ₹53,200 per 10 gram last week.
Gold prices in India rose for the second day in a row, tracking gains in global rates. On MCX, gold futures rose 0.5% to ₹52,692 per 10 gram while silver jumped 0.7% to ₹62,080 per kg. In international markets, the yellow metal rose to near one-week high, supported by a weaker dollar and a drop in US bond yields after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's November meeting signalled it may soon slow the pace of interest rate hikes. Spot silver was little changed at $21.51 per ounce.