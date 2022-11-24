Gold prices today rise but still down sharply from last week's highs

“The US dollar fell after the release of FOMC meeting minutes on Wednesday. As expected, it showed the majority of the policymakers were with the view of slower rate hikes as the Fed’s aggressive stance is impacting the economic growth. Although the minutes indicated the end of jumbo rate hikes, the policy makers were uncertain on when the end point of the rate hikes. Smaller rate hikes by the Fed are positive for risk assets as well as for safe haven assets like gold as dollar weakness supports," said Ravindra Rao, Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities Ltd.

