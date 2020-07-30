Gold prices today rise for 10th day in a row, silver rates drop

Gold prices today moved higher in Indian markets, extending gains to the 10th day. On MCX, August gold futures were up 0.21% to ₹53,300 per 10 gram. In 10 days the precious metal has soared about ₹5,500 per 10 gram or about 11%, tracking a global rally. Silver futures on MCX however edged 0.22% to ₹65,212 per kg.