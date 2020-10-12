Gold prices today rise for 3rd day in a row, but down 5,000 from record highs

Unprecedented stimulus measures by governments and central banks across the world have pushed up gold prices this year despite the correction from August highs. In India, gold prices are up around 29% so far this year, tracking a global rally. Analysts say that hopes of a bigger stimulus package if Democrats come to power in the US and uncertainty over global economic recovery will lend support to the precious metal at lower levels. In August, gold futures in India had hit record highs of ₹56,200 per 10 gram.