Gold prices today rise for 3rd day but still down 4,000 from record highs

Gold and silver prices moved higher in Indian markets today, as the precious metals extended recent gains in global markets. On MCX, gold futures rose 0.16% to ₹52,252 per 10 gram while silver surged 0.8% to ₹65,880 per kg. Gold prices had rallied sharply last week, gaining around ₹1,500 per 10 gram over 5 days. On the other hand, silver had logged weekly gain of about ₹4,000 per kg. In August, gold had hit a record high of ₹56,200 per 10 gram.

Globally, gold prices today edged higher, supported by a weaker dollar and hopes of more US stimulus amid optimism about the outlook under a Joe Biden presidency. Gold rose 0.2% to $1,955.76 an ounce. Gold's precious metal cousin, silver, rose 0.5% to $25.72 per ounce while platinum gained 0.8% to $896.

Globally, gold prices today edged higher, supported by a weaker dollar and hopes of more US stimulus amid optimism about the outlook under a Joe Biden presidency. Gold rose 0.2% to $1,955.76 an ounce. Gold's precious metal cousin, silver, rose 0.5% to $25.72 per ounce while platinum gained 0.8% to $896.

The dollar index was hovering near a more than two-month low of about 92.177. A weaker US dollar means gold becomes more affordable to investors holding other currencies and could potentially increase the demand of the precious metal. Gold is mostly traded in US dollar and India is a big importer of gold.

Some money remaining on the sidelines moved into gold ETF as it became clear that Joe Biden will win the US Presidency. Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund or gold ETF, rose 0.63% to 1,260.30 tonnes on Friday.

Gold also benefitted from concerns over rising coronavirus cases across the world. Global COVID-19 infections has exceeded 5 crore mark.

While Biden declared victory and prepared to navigate America’s pandemic-hit economy out of crisis, the unresolved status of Senate control may dampen prospects for major stimulus before January, say analysts. Gold tends to benefit from widespread stimulus as it is considered a hedge against inflation. Biden promised swift action against the pandemic and an orderly transfer of power during his victory speech over the weekend.

The latest tranche of sovereign gold bonds of this fiscal opens for subscription today ahead of Dhanteras and Diwali that will be celebrated this week. The issue price for Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2020-21-Series VIII has been fixed at ₹5,177 per gram of gold. And a discount of ₹50 per gram will be available those investors applying online and the payment against the application is made through digital mode. (With Agency Inputs)