Gold prices today rise for 3rd day but still down 5000 from record highs

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday said she remains hopeful of a stimulus agreement this week. The White House has upped its offer by $80 billion to $1.88 trillion, which is still short of the Democrats' $2.2 trillion plan, but Donald Trump has said he is willing to go even higher. Still, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has warned the White House against a bigger Pelosi-led deal before November 3.