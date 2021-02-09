Gold prices today rise for 3rd day in row but down 8000 from record highs

Gold and silver prices edged higher in Indian markets today following a rebound in global rates. On MCX, gold futures gained 0.4% to ₹48,038 per 10 gram after a strong surge over the past two sessions. Silver rates inched 0.2% higher at ₹70,229 per kg. In the previous session, gold had surged 1.3%, tracking a rebound in global prices as the yellow metal was also seeing increasing interest from dealers seeking out the safe haven. Gold is seen as a hedge against an expected jump in inflation as the global economy normalises and possibility of US lawmakers soon passing the massive stimulus package.

Gold prices have been very volatile this year after hitting a record high of ₹56,200 in August last year. In global markets, gold has risen around 3% since hitting a two-month low on Friday and was trading at $1,841 an ounce.

Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities, said: "Gold recovered from recent lows as the US dollar index shed some of its recent gains. Also supporting price is increased expectations of US stimulus measures as well as mixed US jobs report."

Gold climbed for a third straight day as investors weighed prospects for more stimulus in the US.

Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion relief bill, which is currently winding its way through Congress, is likely to get passed with Democrats' majority in both houses.

A stronger dollar and rising US Treasury yields have weighed on the precious metal this year after strong gains last year. Spot gold today advanced 0.6% to $1,840.79 an ounce. Silver, platinum and palladium all rose.

Meanwhile, gold traders were also watching the surge in Bitcoin prices as they rallied to new highs after Tesla Inc.’s announcement of a $1.5 billion investment in the largest cryptocurrency.

Tesla also said it would begin accepting the digital token as a form of payment for its electric cars. Bitcoin’s volatile ascent has spurred debate among banks whether the new product will complement bullion, or challenge its status.

Asian stock markets were mostly higher today after a record-breaking performance on Wall Street. Investor optimism over roll out of covid vaccinations, fall in fresh infections in some countries and expectations that US President Joe Biden will be able to push through his massive stimulus has push global equities to record high. (With Agency Inputs)





