Gold prices today rise for 3rd day in row but down 8000 from record highs

Gold and silver prices edged higher in Indian markets today following a rebound in global rates. On MCX, gold futures gained 0.4% to ₹48,038 per 10 gram after a strong surge over the past two sessions. Silver rates inched 0.2% higher at ₹70,229 per kg. In the previous session, gold had surged 1.3%, tracking a rebound in global prices as the yellow metal was also seeing increasing interest from dealers seeking out the safe haven. Gold is seen as a hedge against an expected jump in inflation as the global economy normalises and possibility of US lawmakers soon passing the massive stimulus package.