Gold prices today rise for 4th day in a row but down 7000 from record highs

Gold and silver prices edged higher in Indian markets today as the precious metals continued to rebound from recent lows. On MCX, February gold futures rose 0.2% to ₹49,380 per 10 gram, extending gains to the fourth day. In four days, gold rates have risen about ₹1,500 per 10 gram but is still down ₹7,000 from August highs of ₹56,200. Silver futures on MCX today edged 0.2% higher at ₹63,767. In the previous session, gold had edged up ₹350 per 10 gram while silver had risen ₹300 per kg.

"Gold has bounced back sharply after taking support near the $1780/ounce region and while it indicates a halt in recent downward trend, more evident is needed for a sustained rise in price. Gold bounced back gaining support from persisting weakness in US dollar," Kotak Securities said in a recent note.

"Gold is also benefitting from continuing rise in global virus cases which has forced authorities to impose tighter restrictions dampening economic activity. Gold rose also on Brexit uncertainty," it added.

In international markets, spot gold prices were slightly higher today amid investor optimism over additional more US stimulus. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,841.90 per ounce. Bullion has added about 3% so far in the week.

Gold tends to benefit from stimulus measures as it raises the prospect of inflation which bullion is used to hedge against. Biden called for Congress to pass the $908 billion bill proposed by moderates in the U.S. Senate, but said that it should be viewed as a "start" to providing relief during the pandemic.A bipartisan, $908 billion coronavirus aid plan gained momentum in the U.S. Congress on Thursday as conservative lawmakers expressed their support and Senate and House of Representatives leaders huddled.

News that drugmaker Pfizer slashed the target for the rollout of its COVID-19 vaccine also helped lift the safe-haven appeal of gold. Pfizer Inc has said in recent weeks that it anticipates producing 50 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine this year. That is down from an earlier target of 100 million doses. Among other precious metals, silver was steady at $24.07 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.1% to $1,030.50 and palladium gained 0.5% to $2,313.00.

Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency) at LKP Securities, attributed the recent price gain in gold to rising number of Covid-19 cases in the US and euro zone along with hopes of US stimulus package which may keep dollar price weak.

ETF flows continue to indicate weaker investor interest in gold. Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund or gold ETF, fell 0.1% to 1,189.82 tonnes on Thursday from 1,191.28 tonnes on Wednesday.

"Gold fell sharply in last few days and what we are currently seeing is a relief rally however it may extend further only if there are concrete measures on stimulus front or pickup in ETF buying," Kotak said. (With Agency Inputs)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via