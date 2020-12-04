Gold prices today rise for 4th day in a row but down 7000 from record highs

Gold tends to benefit from stimulus measures as it raises the prospect of inflation which bullion is used to hedge against. Biden called for Congress to pass the $908 billion bill proposed by moderates in the U.S. Senate, but said that it should be viewed as a "start" to providing relief during the pandemic.A bipartisan, $908 billion coronavirus aid plan gained momentum in the U.S. Congress on Thursday as conservative lawmakers expressed their support and Senate and House of Representatives leaders huddled.