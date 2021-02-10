Gold prices today rise for 4th day in row but down 8200 from record highs

Gold and silver prices edged higher in domestic markets, reflecting positive trend in global rates. On MCX, gold futures rose 0.2% to ₹48,046 per 10 gram in its fourth straight day of advance while silver futures gained 0.25% to ₹69,860 per kg. In global markets, gold inched higher, supported by a weaker US dollar and expectations that US lawmakers will soon able to approve a massive stimulus package. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,839.99 per ounce.