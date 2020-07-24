Gold prices today rise for 6th day in a row, silver rates drop

Gold prices in India continued thier upward trend in tandem with a rally in global markets. On MCX, August gold futures were up 0.2% to ₹50,800 per 10 gram, extending gains to the sixth day. Silver prices however edged lower on profit-taking with futures on MCX declining 0.14% to ₹61,110 per kg. Gold prices in India had hit a new high of ₹50,936 per 10 gram in the previous session after they rose as much as 1.5%. So far this year, gold has rallied about 30% in India.

Gold prices in India continued thier upward trend in tandem with a rally in global markets. On MCX, August gold futures were up 0.2% to ₹50,800 per 10 gram, extending gains to the sixth day. Silver prices however edged lower on profit-taking with futures on MCX declining 0.14% to ₹61,110 per kg. Gold prices in India had hit a new high of ₹50,936 per 10 gram in the previous session after they rose as much as 1.5%. So far this year, gold has rallied about 30% in India.

In global markets, gold rates were steady today supported by an escalation in US-China tensions and expectations of more stimulus as coronavirus cases continue to surge in many parts of the world. Spot gold was flat at $1,885.62 per ounce, after coming close to $1,900 level in the previous session - the highest since September 2011. Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.3% to $22.66 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.9% to $913.86.

Gold prices have risen more then 4% so far this week in global markets, their biggest weekly percentage gain in over three months.

After US ordered China to close its its Houston consulate this week, Beijing said the move had "severely harmed" relations and warned it "must" retaliate.

Also, the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week for the first time in nearly four months, data showed on Thursday.

Gold is viewed as a safe-haven during times of political and financial uncertainty. The precious metal has also been supported by a weak dollar.

"Gold and silver may witness choppy trade as market players assess virus risks and geopolitical tensions against expectations of additional stimulus measures however the general bias may be on the upside due to weaker US dollar," Kotak Securities said in a note.

In the US, Senate Republicans are set to unveil their proposal for a fresh round of coronavirus stimulus next week, including more direct payments to Americans. Earlier this week, Europe approved a massive stimulus of over $850 billion.

Coronavirus cases continue to rise, with more than 1.54 crore people across the world have been reported to be infected by the virus while 6.3 lakh people have lost their lives. (With Agency Inputs)