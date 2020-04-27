Gold prices in India rose today, extending gains to the fourth day in a row. On MCX, June gold futures edged 0.12% higher to ₹46,582 per 10 gram after rising about ₹1,300 per 10 gram in previous three sessions. Tracking gold, silver futures also rose today with May futures on MCX advancing 0.66% to ₹42,330 per kg. Gold had hit a record high of ₹47,327 per 10 gram earlier this month and since then the precious metal has remained volatile.

In global markets, gold prices edged lower amid firm equity markets. But expectations for more economic stimulus measures capped losses. Spot gold eased 0.3% to $1,722.49 per ounce. Among other precious metals, platinum gained 0.8% to $766.04 and silver was flat at $15.24.

Fears of a deeper global recession on the back of coronavirus crisis pushed many investors to seek the safety of gold. The holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.6% to 1,048.31 tonnes on Friday from 1,042.46 tonnes on Thursday.

Gold, which is often seen as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, typically benefits from stimulus measures. Asian equity markets were firm on expectations that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will announce more stimulus steps.

The dollar today remained close to a near three-week peak against its key rivals making gold costlier for investors using other currencies.

US stock market futures were moderately higher as some states prepared to ease coronavirus restrictions on business this week.

In India, gold prices have shot up over 40% over the past one year. "Gold prices have had an aggressive run just in the last one year hence it is one of the best indicator to gauge the level of uncertainties in the market. It’s a hedge against inflation, an investment and it is an insurance depending on the market participant. Under the time of distress or panic gold performs best as investors wants to get out of riskier asset and take a shelter under the safe haven asset i.e. gold," said Navneet Damani, VP - Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

"Since we have seen such a good run up and liquidation in other assets classed, there could be bouts of correction in the near term," he added. (With Agency Inputs)

