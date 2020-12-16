Gold prices today rise for second day in a row, silver rates edge higher

Gold and silver prices today edged higher in India following an overnight rally in global markets. Hopes of rollout of more US stimulus have supported the recent bounce in gold and silver. On MCX, February gold futures gained 0.26% to ₹49,571 while silver futures rose 0.6% to ₹65,230 per kg. In the previous session, gold had jumped ₹530 or 1.1% per 10 gram while silver had surged 2%.

Asian equities were mostly higher today, tracking an overnight bounce on Wall Street. After months of logjam over more stimulus, high-level politicians in the US from both sides remain locked in talks to resolve their differences before the end of the year.

In global markets, gold prices were muted today as a rally global equity markets took some shine off the yellow metal. Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,852.01 per ounce, after jumping 1.4% in the previous session. Silver dropped 0.1% to $24.46 per ounce while fell 0.2% to $1,034.25.

Just days after approving the emergency use authorisation of Pfizer covid vaccines, the Food and Drug Administration in a preliminary analysis has confirmed the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine developed by Moderna. An expert panel of European Medicines Agency (EMA) would meet on Monday to evaluate the vaccine made by US company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTec.

ETF-related gold buying remained muted. Holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund or gold ETF, fell 0.10% to 1,170.15 tonnes on Tuesday.

However, supporting gold price is weakness in US dollar index which has slumped to multi-year lows weighed down by concerns about health of US economy and reduced safe haven buying, say analysts. Also supporting gold price is rising virus cases which has forced authorities to impose stricter restrictions in some countries and uncertainty relating to Brexit.

Gold traders will be watching the outcome of Fed's two-day policy meeting that concludes today. The US central bank is widely expected to come up with a fresh guidance on its continued asset purchases. Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement. Policy decisions from the Bank of England and central banks in Switzerland Japan and Russia are due this week.

"Gold may witness choppy trade amid mixed factors unless we see pick up in ETF buying or concrete measures on stimulus front," Kotak Securities said in a note.

