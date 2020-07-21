Home >Markets >Commodities >Gold prices today rise, silver surges over 2,000 in just 2 days
Today gold rate: Prices rose to ₹49,085 per 10 gram
Today gold rate: Prices rose to 49,085 per 10 gram

Gold prices today rise, silver surges over 2,000 in just 2 days

2 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2020, 09:28 AM IST Edited By Surajit Dasgupta

  • Surging coronavirus cases across the globe continued to lift the demand for safe-haven assets like gold
  • But weak physical demand from top consuming countries including India is likely to limit major upside in gold rates, say analysts

Gold prices in India inched higher today in tandem with positive global cues. On MCX, August gold futures were up 0.12% to 49,085 per 10 gram, continuing their choppy movement since hitting a new high of 49,348 earlier this month. Silver was however in the limelight, with futures on MCX surging 1,050 to cross the 55,050 per kg mark. In the previous session silver had surged 1150 per kg.

In global markets, gold prices today rose to near 9-year highs on expectations of more stimulus from central banks amid surging coronaavirus cases across the world. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,818.53 per ounce, after rates rose to $1,820 in the previous session, highest since September 2011.

A weaker dollar also supported gold prices. The dollar index fell to a more than four-month low against a basket of major currencies.

The gains for gold were however capped as global equity markets gained ground on positive data from trials of three potential COVID-19 vaccines.

"The bullish outlook on gold will remain intact as new pandemic cases across the globe continue to lift the demand for safe haven assets. A weak US dollar and simmering tensions between US and China will also offer downside support to the metal. Meanwhile, weak physical demand from top consuming countries are likely to limit major upside in the commodity," said Hareesh V, Head Commodity Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Among other precious metals, platinum rose 0.1% to $844.40 and silver gained 0.3% to $19.89.

Coronavirus cases around the world surged to 14.6 million while deaths climbed to 609,198.

European Union leaders will today resume their negotiations on Europe's post-pandemic economic recovery package. They appeared to near an agreement on Monday on a 750-billion-euro stimulus plan for regional economies hard-hit by the pandemic.

In the US, Republican lawmakers and Trump administration officials said they were making progress toward fresh legislation for an economic package aimed at cushioning the heavy economic toll of the pandemic.

Gold tends to benefit from widespread stimulus measures from central banks because it is widely viewed as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold-backed ETF, rose 0.4% to 1,211.86 tonnes on Monday. (With Agency Inputs)

