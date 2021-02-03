Gold prices today rise slightly after big fall over last 2 days, silver gains

In global markets, gold prices rose to $1,844.48 an ounce, up 0.4%, supported by a retreat in US dollar. Silver futures rose 3.2% today to $27.25 an ounce after 8% plunge in the previous session. Silver has been in the spotlight after posts on the WallStreetBets Reddit forum called for a “short squeeze", with prices pushing higher as retail investors piled in. Analysts say that the social media-driven rally that started last week appears to have cooled off.

