Gold prices today rise to near 1-month high but down 8,000 from record high

Gold edged higher today in Indian markets, pushing prices near one-month high. On MCX, gold futures were up 0.38% to ₹48,278 per 10 gram while silver advanced 0.3% to ₹67,442. In the previous session, gold had edged up 0.12% while silver slumped over ₹1,000 per kg. Gold has rebounded this month to trade above $1,800 an ounce after a plunge in June amid fears over pace of monetary tightening by the US Fed. In India, gold had hit a record high of ₹56,200 in August last year.

In global markets, gold rates edged higher as a rebound in covid cases across the world boosted the safe-haven appeal of the precious metal. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,818.25 an ounce. Gold was also supported by dip in US bond yields. Lower bond yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In global markets, gold rates edged higher as a rebound in covid cases across the world boosted the safe-haven appeal of the precious metal. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,818.25 an ounce. Gold was also supported by dip in US bond yields. Lower bond yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

New waves of Covid-19 are challenging previous optimistic assumptions about the pace of the global economic recovery. The US has warned citizens against travel to the UK, which this week lifted most of the pandemic restrictions.

However, a stronger US dollar made gold more expensive for holders of other currencies. The dollar index held near a 3-1/2-month peak against its rivals as a surge in covid cases drove investors out of risky assets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold is often used as a safe store of value during times of political and financial uncertainty.

