Gold prices today rise to over 2-month highs, up 4,000 so far this month

"ETF inflows also showed some buying interest in gold however the pace was marginal. Gold moved in a broad range of $1670-1750/ounce for last few days and has now given a break on the higher side, indicating positive movement. But it has struggled to move towards the key $1800/ounce level. While mixed trade is likely, the general bias may be on the upside until US dollar is under pressure," the brokerage said. (With Agency Inputs)