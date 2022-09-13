Gold prices today see a big fall, silver rates tumble2 min read . Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 10:40 PM IST
Gold rates in India have inched closer to one-month lows
Gold prices today fell more than 1% as the dollar jumped after higher-than-expected rise in US inflation cemented bets for aggressive rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve. In India, MCX gold futures fell 1% to near one-month low of ₹50,135 per 10 gram while silver tumbled 1.4% to ₹56,693 per kg.