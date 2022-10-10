“The bullion market has slipped into negative territory, as gold has tested support of $1,700 an ounce following stronger-than-expected US labor market data. On Friday, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics said 263,000 jobs were created in September as against the expectations of around 248,000. At the same time the unemployment rate fell sharply to 3.5%, down from August’s reading at 3.7%. Economists were expecting the unemployment rate to remain unchanged," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.