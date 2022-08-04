Gold prices today see biggest gain in a month, silver rates jump2 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2022, 04:57 PM IST
- Gold rates in India have jumped to one-month highs, supported by lower US bond yields
Gold and silver prices in India soared today, tracking firm global rates. On MCX, gold rose nearly ₹800 to one-month high of ₹52,200 per 10 gram - the biggest single day gain in one month. Silver futures jumped 1.2% to ₹58,250 per kg. In global markets, the yellow metal rose 0.7% to $1,777.91 per ounce, supported by a pullback in the dollar and US Treasury yields.