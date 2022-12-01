Gold prices today see biggest one-day gain in 5 months, silver surges1 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2022, 09:19 PM IST
- Gold has been on an upward trend since the start of November
Gold prices in India surged today after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that the US central bank might slow the pace of its interest rate hikes as soon as this month. On MCX, gold surged nearly ₹1,000 to ₹53935 per 10 gram, its biggest single-day gain in nearly five months. Silver futures jumped 3% to ₹65,302 per kg. However, Powell also cautioned that the fight against inflation was far from over.