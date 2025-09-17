Gold prices today in your city: Check cost in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Kolkata on September 17

Gold and silver prices in your city on September 17: Price of the yellow metal were near all-time highs amid the Fed rate cut expectations, before dropping in profit booking. In the international markets, spot gold prices stayed near $3,690.09 per ounce, after hitting a record high of $3,702.95 on September 16.

MCX Gold October futures traded 0.25 per cent down at ₹1,09,884 per 10 grams around 9:10 am, while MCX Silver December futures were 1.08 per cent down at ₹1,27,424 per kg at that time.

Experts expect gold and silver prices to remain volatile this week due to the dollar index's volatility, US-India trade deal updates, and the FOMC policy decision.

Gold, Silver are ‘safe haven’ investments But, whether prices are up or down, experts feel that gold and silver are safe haven bets that investors can make to safeguard their portfolios in these volatile markets and with increased risk aversion.

Over the past 20 years, gold prices have skyrocketed by an impressive 1,200 per cent from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 in 2025 (till June), and delivered positive returns in 16 of these years. Year-to-date (YTD), gold prices have risen 31 per cent, with consistent Record highs solidifying its position among 2025’s top-performing asset classes and a reliable hedge.

Further, silver has also proved resilient. Prices have held above the ₹1 lakh/kg mark for the past three week. Over the past 20 years (2005-2025), the metal has gained a solid 668.84 per cent.

Check how much gold, silver prices have changed — September 17 The MCX gold index was at ₹1,09,721/10 gm at 9 am on September 17, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹1,27,377/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,10,250/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 9 am on September 17. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹1,01,063/10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹1,27,350/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here gold and silver prices in your city today on September 17 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price for you.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — September 17 • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹1,09,970/10 gm.

• MCX Gold ratein Mumbai — ₹1,09,721/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹1,27,020/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,27,377/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — September 17 • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— ₹1,09,7800/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹1,09,721/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹1,26,800/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹1,27,377/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — September 17 • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— ₹1,09,830/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹1,09,721/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹1,26,850/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹1,27,377/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — September 17 • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— ₹1,10,080/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,09,721/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,27,120/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,27,377/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — September 17 • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— ₹1,10,160/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,09,721/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,27,220/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,27,377/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — September 17 • Gold bullion rates in Chennai— ₹1,10,310/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹1,09,721/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹1,27,390/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,27,377/kg.