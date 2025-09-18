Gold prices today in your city: Check cost in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Kolkata on September 18

Gold and silver prices in your city on September 18: Price of the yellow metal declined in domestic futures trade today, on September 18, as traders cut positions due to firm recovery in the US Dollar. The dollar firm up came after the US Federal Reserve's cautious policy stance dampened bullion's rally.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for October delivery depreciated ₹612 or 0.56 per cent to ₹1,09,210 per 10 grams. And the December contract also diminished ₹566 or 0.51 per cent to ₹1,10,300 per 10 grams.

Gold, Silver are still ‘safe haven’ investments, say experts Overall, however, experts feel that gold and silver are safe haven bets that investors can make to safeguard their portfolios in these volatile markets and with increased risk aversion.

According to Aksha Kamboj, Vice President, India Bullion & Jewellers Association (IBJA) and Executive Chairperson, Aspect, the US Fed rate cut “bolsters the argument for gold's safe-haven appeal”.

She feels that gold is expected to remain at high levels in the near future, noting, “Unless there is a steep reversal in the rupee or an unexpected hawkish turn by central banks worldwide, the upbeat bias should continue. Jewellery demand would remain robust as well, although shoppers might still favor lighter, value-effective designs to maximise their rupee.”

Over the past 20 years, gold prices have skyrocketed by an impressive 1,200 per cent from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 in 2025 (till June), and delivered positive returns in 16 of these years. Year-to-date (YTD), gold prices have risen 31 per cent, with consistent record highs solidifying its position among 2025’s top-performing asset classes and a reliable hedge.

On silver, Kamboj felt it continues to gain not only from the rate cuts and safe-haven demand, but also from more robust industrial demand and supply constraints in place. “The price outlook remains bullish for silver, and even more so than for gold in terms of percentages, provided that industrial demand stays strong and speculative interest continues. That being said, silver can have steeper swings, as its markets are more volatile and sensitive to industrial / demand-side risk,” she added.

Silver prices have held above the ₹1 lakh/kg mark for the past few months now; and over the past 20 years (2005-2025), the shiny metal has gained a solid 668.84 per cent.

Check how much gold, silver prices have changed — September 18 The MCX gold index was at ₹1,08,810/10 gm at 12 noon on September 18, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹1,25,783/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,09,300/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 11.40 am on September 18. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹1,00,192/10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹1,25,780/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here gold and silver prices in your city today on September 18 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price for you.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — September 18 • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹1,09,070/10 gm.

• MCX Gold ratein Mumbai — ₹1,08,810/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹1,25,470/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — Rs1,25,783/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — September 18 • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— ₹1,08,880/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹1,08,810/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹1,25,250/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹1,25,783/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — September 18 • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— ₹1,08,920/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹1,08,810/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹1,25,300/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹1,25,783/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — September 18 • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— ₹1,09,150/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,08,810/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,25,570/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,25,783/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — September 18 • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— ₹1,09,240/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,08,810/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,25,670/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,25,783/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — September 18 • Gold bullion rates in Chennai— ₹1,09,390/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹1,08,810/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹1,25,830/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,25,783/kg.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.