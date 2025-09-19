Gold prices today in your city: Check cost in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Kolkata on September 19

Gold and silver prices in your city on September 19: Gold prices are in the green today, but down from record highs seen yesterday, mainly due to profit-booking in anticipating of US Federal Reserve policy and a slightly firmer rupee reducing the cost of imports.

According to Aksha Kamboj, VP, India Bullion & Jewellers Association (IBJA) and Executive Chairperson, Aspect Global Ventures, “The trend is still up: demand is still driven by increased buying over festivals, inflation, and geopolitical insecurity that maintains appeal for gold as a safe haven.”

“Analysts believe that while dips are possible in the short term, gold is likely to hold onto supportive levels at, or about, where it is currently at, and has the potential to recover momentum if global interest rates decline, or inflation remains stubbornly stuck,” she added.

On silver, despite slight cool off, Kamboj noted that investors continue to be enthusiastic, considering silver's dual role as both an industrial metal and a store of value. “Demand from coin and bar buyers remains robust, and bulls are feeling bullish that demand will pick up. Forecasters caution that silver could be volatile in the near term, but feel that silver could see renewed upside if global supplies decline or demand from the manufacturing sector and renewable energy sectors improves,” she added.

Gold, Silver are ‘safe haven’ remain investments Over the past 20 years, gold prices have skyrocketed by an impressive 1,200 per cent from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 in 2025 (till June), and delivered positive returns in 16 of these years. Year-to-date (YTD), gold prices have risen 31 per cent, with consistent RECord highs solidifying its position among 2025’s top-performing asset classes and a reliable hedge.

Further, silver has also proved resilient. Prices have held above the ₹1 lakh/kg mark for the past few months. Over the past 20 years (2005-2025), the metal has gained a solid 668.84 per cent.

Check how much gold, silver prices have changed — September 19 The MCX gold index was at ₹1,09,250/10 gm at 1.45 pm on September 19, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹1,27,932/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,09,770/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 1.25 pm on September 19. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹1,00,623/10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹1,27,940/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here gold and silver prices in your city today on September 19 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price for you.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — September 19 • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹1,09,570/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rates in Mumbai — ₹1,09,250/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹1,07,460/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,27,710/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — September 19 • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— ₹1,09,380/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹1,09,250/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹1,27,490/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹1,27,932/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — September 19 • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— ₹1,09,420/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹1,09,250/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹1,27,540/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹1,27,932/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — September 19 • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— ₹1,09,630/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,09,250/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,27,780/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,27,932/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — September 19 • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— ₹1,09,720/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,09,250/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,27,880/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,27,932/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — September 19 • Gold bullion rates in Chennai— ₹1,09,870/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹1,09,250/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹1,28,050/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,27,932/kg.