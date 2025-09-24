Gold prices today in your city: Check cost in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Kolkata on September 24

Gold and silver prices in your city on September 24: Gold and silver prices fell on September 24 due to profit booking and as a stronger United States Dollar (USD) made the shiny metals more expensive.

Further, US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks on potential interest rate cuts also dragged gold prices, as he cautioned that the central bank needed to focus on balancing risks of high inflation and a weakening job market, Reuters reported.

MCX Gold October futures traded 0.38 per cent lower at ₹1,13,400 per 10 grams around 10 am, while MCX Silver December futures traded 0.27 per cent down at ₹1,34,702 per kg.

Gold, Silver are ‘safe haven’ investments Overall, however, experts feel that gold and silver are safe haven bets that investors can make to safeguard their portfolios in these volatile markets and with increased risk aversion.

Sridharan S, founder of Wealth Ladder Direct told Livemint that this is not the time to book profit. “Gold prices have been rising for some time and will continue for some more time. One of the reasons for this is that central banks have been buying gold for some time. Investors can continue to invest in gold for some time. This is not the time to book a profit. It will continue till the uncertainty continues,” he said.

According to Aksha Kamboj, Vice President, India Bullion & Jewellers Association (IBJA) and Executive Chairperson, Aspect Global Ventures, although traders are surprised by record prices, there is some growing concern about profit-booking in gold, “if inflation data from the globe disappoints or a deferred rate cut is sighted. (But), current trends are bullish.”

On silver, she noted, “the rally has been supported by a combination of factors, including pressure from currency moves, strengthening international silver benchmarks, and more domestic purchases as buying surged on the potential for further increases”.

She added that silver is usually more volatile than gold; “it is always possible that an unexpected drop in global industrial demand or two or three negative macroeconomic reports could create a short-term correction. All of the prevailing conditions suggest that silver should remain generally firm in the near term.”

Gold and silver over the years: An overview Over the past 20 years, gold prices have skyrocketed by an impressive 1,200 per cent from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 in 2025 (till June), and delivered positive returns in 16 of these years. Year-to-date (YTD), gold prices have risen 31 per cent, with consistent record highs solidifying its position among 2025’s top-performing asset classes and a reliable hedge.

Further, silver has also proved resilient. Prices have held above the ₹1 lakh/kg mark for the past three week. Over the past 20 years (2005-2025), the metal has gained a solid 668.84 per cent.

Check how much gold, silver prices have changed — September 24 The MCX gold index was at ₹1,13,677/10 gm at 12 pm on September 24, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹1,34,831/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,14,310/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 12 pm on September 24. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹1,04,784/10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹1,34,910/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here gold and silver prices in your city today on September 24 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price for you.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — September 24 • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹1,14,010/10 gm.

• MCX Gold ratein Mumbai — ₹1,14,010/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹1,34,570/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,34,831/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — September 24 • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— ₹1,13,810/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹1,13,677/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹1,34,340/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹1,34,831/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — September 24 • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— ₹1,13,860/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹1,13,677/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹1,34,390/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹1,34,831/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — September 24 • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— ₹1,14,100/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,13,677/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,34,670/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,34,831/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — September 24 • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— ₹1,14,300/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,13,677/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,34,860/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,34,831/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — September 24 • Gold bullion rates in Chennai— ₹1,14,450/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹1,13,677/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹1,35,040/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,34,831/kg.