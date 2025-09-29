Gold prices today in your city: Check cost in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Kolkata on September 29

Gold and silver prices in your city on September 29: The price of gold is nearing record highs today on September 29 (Monday), amid a weak dollar and expectations that the United States Federal Reserve will continue rate cuts through the year.

Spot gold was up 0.5 per cen at $3,776.72 per ounce as of 0150 GMT, as per a Reuters report. Bullion hit a record of $3,790.82 last week. And US gold futures for December delivery were steady at $3,806.20.

Gold, Silver are ‘safe haven’ investments Overall, experts feel that gold and silver are safe haven bets that investors can make to safeguard their portfolios in these volatile markets and with increased risk aversion.

Over the past 20 years, gold prices have skyrocketed by an impressive 1,200 per cent from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 in 2025 (till June), and delivered positive returns in 16 of these years. Year-to-date (YTD), gold prices have risen 31 per cent, with consistent record highs solidifying its position among 2025’s top-performing asset classes and a reliable hedge.

Further, silver has also proved resilient. Prices have held firmly above the ₹1 lakh/kg mark for the past few months. Over the past 20 years (2005-2025), the shiny metal has gained a solid 668.84 per cent.

Check how much gold, silver prices have changed — September 29 The MCX gold index was at ₹1,13,766/10 gm at 7.40 am on September 29, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹1,42,147/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,14,940/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 7.40 am on September 29 Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹1,05,362/10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹1,42,190/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here gold and silver prices in your city today on September 29 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price for you.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — September 29 • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹1,14,730/10 gm.

• MCX Gold ratein Mumbai — ₹1,13,766/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹1,411,930/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,42,147/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — September 29 • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— ₹1,14,540/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹1,13,766/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹1,41,690/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹1,42,147/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — September 29 • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— ₹1,14,580/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹1,13,766/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹1,41,740/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹1,42,147/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — September 29 • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— ₹1,14,820/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,13,766/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,42,040/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,42,147/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — September 29 • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— ₹1,14,920/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,13,766/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,42,160/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,42,147/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — September 29 • Gold bullion rates in Chennai— ₹1,15,070/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹1,13,766/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹1,42,340/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,42,147/kg.