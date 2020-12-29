Gold prices today struggle for 6th day, down 6000 from record highs

Gold prices in India traded in a narrow range for the sixth day in a row amid mixed global cues. On MCX, February gold futures were up 0.11% to ₹50,067 per 10 gram. In the previous five sessions, gold had remained in the ₹50,000 to ₹50,500 range. Silver today on MCX edged down 0.24% to ₹68,650 per kg. In global markets, gold rates were slightly higher today after US President Donald Trump's approved a stimulus package.

The US House of Representatives had voted earlier to increase stimulus payments to Americans, sending the measure on to the Senate for a vote. Gold rose 0.1% to $1,875.61 an ounce. Investors cheered the move, driving Wall Street higher overnight while most Asian markets were in the green even as the pandemic escalates.

Silver outperformed gold, jumping 1.3% to $26.50 an ounce while platinum climbed 0.7% to $1,038.46 and palladium gained 0.8% to $2,342.79.

"Market sentiments got a boost after US president Donald Trump finally signed the Corona pandemic relief and government spending bill. Global equities and commodities cheered on US stimulus measure. Gold gained on approval of US virus pandemic package and weakening dollar," Geojit Financial Services said in a note.

Gold pries are still in previous week's consolidation region with lack of directional move. "Expect MCX gold to trade in the range of 49500-50350 region. A firm move which breaks either side of the mentioned region may set the move," the brokerage said.

The holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund or ETF, SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.2% to 1,169.86 tonnes on Monday from 1,167.53 tonnes on Thursday.

Despite correcting sharply from August highs, gold prices are up over 25% this year in India amid a global rally. Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation. In August gold had hit a high of ₹56,200 per 10 gram.

Nish Bhatt, founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International, expects gold to remain in focus in 2021 also. Covid vaccine implementation and the global central bank's stance on liquidity will guide gold prices in 2021, he adds.

Back in India, the latest instalment of sovereign gold bonds is open for subscription. The issue price has ben fixed at ₹5,000 per gram of gold while investors applying online and making the payment against the application through digital mode will get a discount of ₹50 per gram. The issue closes on January 1, 2021.

