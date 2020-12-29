Gold prices today struggle for 6th day, down 6000 from record highs

Gold prices in India traded in a narrow range for the sixth day in a row amid mixed global cues. On MCX, February gold futures were up 0.11% to ₹50,067 per 10 gram. In the previous five sessions, gold had remained in the ₹50,000 to ₹50,500 range. Silver today on MCX edged down 0.24% to ₹68,650 per kg. In global markets, gold rates were slightly higher today after US President Donald Trump's approved a stimulus package.