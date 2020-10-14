Gold prices today struggle after big fall, silver rates edge higher

Gold price in India struggled today after a sharp fall in the previous session while silver edged higher. On MCX, December gold futures were up 0.19% to ₹50,343 per 10 gram while silver futures moved 0.3% higher to ₹60,738 per kg. In the previous session, gold prices had slumped ₹850 per 10 gram while silver had plunged ₹2,600 per kg. In global markets, gold prices were little changed today but remained below the key $1,900/ounce psychological level.