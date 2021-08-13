Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gold prices today struggle after big fall, down 10,000 from record highs

Gold rates today in India were flat at 46,449 per 10 gram
2 min read . 10:17 AM IST Livemint

  • Gold rates in India have fallen about 2,000 per 10 gram in about a month

Gold prices in India struggled today after the recent sharp fall. On MCX, gold futures were up 0.15% to 46,449 per 10 gram while silver futures were 0.3% higher at 62,047 per kg. Gold rates in India have fallen about 2,000 per 10 gram in about a month, tracking global weakness.  After hitting a record high of 56,200 last year, gold has struggled this year.

In global markets, gold was flat and headed for a second consecutive weekly decline. Spot gold was unchanged at $1,752.78 per ounce. It is down 0.5% so far for the week. Weighing on gold, the dollar was steady near a four-month high against a basket of currencies. Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.2% to $23.19 per ounce while platinum fell 0.2% to $1,015.90.

Analysts say that the gold may hover in the range of $1,750- $1,800 in the short term. The rise in covid cases in many countries could force the central banks. to continue with the stimulus measures, thus providing a downside support to the precious metal, they added.

“Broad outlook for gold continues to be choppy with negative as long as it stays below $1815. Anyhow, further major liquidation is seen only a close below $1680," domestic brokerage Geojit said in a note. 

Recent economic data releases in the US have showed signs of rising inflation pressures and a strengthening job market. A stronger dollar diminishes demand for bullion as an alternative asset.

Earlier this week in India, gold dropped to a four-month low of 45,800 per 10 gram amid a global selloff after a report showed the U.S. labor market recovering faster than expected.  Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, but a Fed rate hike will increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion while boosting the dollar.

For silver, Geojit says, “a break above $23.60 is required to lift prices higher. Else, there are chances of range bound trading with mild negative bias."

 

