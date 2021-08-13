Gold prices today struggle after big fall, down 10,000 from record highs

In global markets, gold was flat and headed for a second consecutive weekly decline. Spot gold was unchanged at $1,752.78 per ounce. It is down 0.5% so far for the week. Weighing on gold, the dollar was steady near a four-month high against a basket of currencies. Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.2% to $23.19 per ounce while platinum fell 0.2% to $1,015.90.

