Gold and silver prices today were flat after a sharp fall in the previous session. MCX gold futures prices were slightly higher at 46,980 per 10 gram while silver futures dipped to 64,658.00 per kg. 

In the previous session, gold and silver had slumped about 1% each, tracking weak global cues. 

In global markets, gold was below the important level of $1,800, as a stronger US dollar and higher bond yields hurt the precious metal's safe-have appeal. Spot gold was flat at $1,796.03 per ounce, after falling to $1,791.90 in the previous session. 

There are chances of corrective selling pressure in gold unless $1,835 is taken out, says domestic brokerage Geojit. 

The US dollar index inched higher to one-week high of 92.543 while benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose as high as 1.385% on Tuesday. Higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing bullion.

Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.1% to $24.32 per ounce while platinum edged 0.3% higher to $1,001.36.

Till silver stays above $23.70, there are chances of further pullback but a direct drop below the same is a sign of weakness, Geojit said. 

 

