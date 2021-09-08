Gold prices today struggle after sharp fall, sliver rates dip

Gold prices today struggle after sharp fall, sliver rates dip1 min read . 09:21 AM IST
- Gold rates had fallen fallen sharply with MCX futures down ₹500 in previous session
Gold and silver prices today were flat after a sharp fall in the previous session. MCX gold futures prices were slightly higher at ₹46,980 per 10 gram while silver futures dipped to ₹64,658.00 per kg.
In the previous session, gold and silver had slumped about 1% each, tracking weak global cues.
In global markets, gold was below the important level of $1,800, as a stronger US dollar and higher bond yields hurt the precious metal's safe-have appeal. Spot gold was flat at $1,796.03 per ounce, after falling to $1,791.90 in the previous session.
There are chances of corrective selling pressure in gold unless $1,835 is taken out, says domestic brokerage Geojit.
The US dollar index inched higher to one-week high of 92.543 while benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose as high as 1.385% on Tuesday. Higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing bullion.
Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.1% to $24.32 per ounce while platinum edged 0.3% higher to $1,001.36.
Till silver stays above $23.70, there are chances of further pullback but a direct drop below the same is a sign of weakness, Geojit said.
